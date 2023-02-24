Community invited to Cape Fear Beard and Mustache Competition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Front Street Brewery will hold its seventh annual Cape Fear Beard and Mustache Competition on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Judges will choose the best beards and mustaches in 12 categories in an effort to find the best facial hair in the region.

The entry fee is $10, and the spectator fee is also $10. Proceeds will benefit ZERO Prostate Cancer.

You can register to compete here and buy tickets here. Anyone competing must also buy a ticket to enter. You can see the Facebook event page for the event here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.