Columbus Co. man charged with animal cruelty after deputy finds dogs outside without food or water

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has shared the details surrounding the arrest of a Nakina resident in connection to multiple charges of animal cruelty.

According to CCSO, a deputy and members of the CCSO Animal Protective Services Unit responded to the residence of 40-year-old Randy Elton Hayes on Feb. 3. There, they found several dogs chained outside with no food or water.

Hayes had in his possession four hound mixes, one of which is a puppy, and a black lab mix. These five dogs had been intentionally deprived of necessary sustenance.

These dogs have since been placed in the care of Animal Protective Services.

As of this time, Hayes has been charged with five counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. He was given a $2,500 unsecured bond.

Court records show that Hayes’ next appearance is March 15.

