Cape Fear Memorial Bridge exit onto Front St. to close for several days

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The exit off the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (U.S. 17) onto Front Street will be closed from Monday, Feb. 27 to Friday, March 3.

“Drivers will be detoured to Dawson and then South 3rd streets. The N.C. Department of Transportation encourages drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time for their commute and use caution throughout the temporary traffic pattern.” said the NCDOT in a release.

The NCDOT says the closure will let crews improve and repair the tracks at the nearby railroad crossing.

