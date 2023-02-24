Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge exit onto Front St. to close for several days

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington
The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The exit off the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (U.S. 17) onto Front Street will be closed from Monday, Feb. 27 to Friday, March 3.

“Drivers will be detoured to Dawson and then South 3rd streets. The N.C. Department of Transportation encourages drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time for their commute and use caution throughout the temporary traffic pattern.” said the NCDOT in a release.

The NCDOT says the closure will let crews improve and repair the tracks at the nearby railroad crossing.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahmez Jackson and Justin Roger-Harris
Wilmington police identify two arrested after shooting and vehicle chase
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for some...
Precautionary boil water advisory in effect for select Wilmington neighborhoods
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Crews respond to crash on Hwy 17 near Ocean Isle Beach Road
Logs dumped onto Hwy 17 after traffic incident near Ocean Isle Beach Road

Latest News

40-year-old Randy Elton Hayes
Columbus Co. man charged with animal cruelty after deputy finds dogs outside without food or water
Extreme Cash ticket
Brunswick Co. man wins $100,000 after buying $25 scratch-off
Wilmington's new German restaurant, Prost Biergarten offers a mix of traditional German cuisine...
Cape Fear Foodie: Prost Biergarten
The United States Department of Justice announced that man formerly convicted in 2003 for the...
Wilmington man previously convicted for shooting of WPD officer sentenced on drug, firearm charges