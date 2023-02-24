Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick Co. man wins $100,000 after buying $25 scratch-off

Extreme Cash ticket
Extreme Cash ticket(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bolivia-resident Larry Shinn recently won a $100,000 prize from a $25 scratch-off ticket.

“Shinn bought his lucky Extreme Cash ticket from the Scotchman on Whiteville Road Northwest in Shallotte. He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,257,” said the NC Education Lottery in a release.

According to NCEL, scratch-off tickets raise $2.5 million per day on average for education.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahmez Jackson and Justin Roger-Harris
Wilmington police identify two arrested after shooting and vehicle chase
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for some...
Precautionary boil water advisory in effect for select Wilmington neighborhoods
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Crews respond to crash on Hwy 17 near Ocean Isle Beach Road
Logs dumped onto Hwy 17 after traffic incident near Ocean Isle Beach Road

Latest News

Cape Fear Community College
Public invited to watch CFCC students blow up car for school film project
William Slater
Man sentenced to 6-8 years for fatal shooting after block party
Deshaun Clarida
Man charged in 2013 Wilmington murder pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, assault with deadly weapon
A man has been sentenced to 73-100 months in the Department of Adult Correction for a fatal...
Man sentenced to 6-8 years for fatal shooting after block party
James Matthew Brogden
Goldsboro man charged in interstate hit-and-run involving House Speaker Tim Moore