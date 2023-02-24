Brunswick Co. man wins $100,000 after buying $25 scratch-off

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bolivia-resident Larry Shinn recently won a $100,000 prize from a $25 scratch-off ticket.

“Shinn bought his lucky Extreme Cash ticket from the Scotchman on Whiteville Road Northwest in Shallotte. He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,257,” said the NC Education Lottery in a release.

According to NCEL, scratch-off tickets raise $2.5 million per day on average for education.

