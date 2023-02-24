Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. alerts public to scam involving letters from fictitious “tax assessment securities” division

Brunswick County has sent an alert to the public about a scam involving letters claiming to be...
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has sent an alert to the public about a scam involving letters claiming to be from a fictitious “tax assessment securities” division.

The letters are not an official notice from the Brunswick County Tax Office and are believed to be an attempt to have residents pay a fake tax debt.

“The fraudulent notice has a bold heading claiming the notice is a distraint warrant and a toll-free number listed on the letter, which may lead recipients to believe this is a legitimate piece of communication,” Communications Director Meagan Kascsak wrote in a press release. “These letters attempt to scare residents to respond by stating it is a final judgmental notice and that the recipient must call within 15 days of receiving the letter to avoid enforcement and additional penalties, fees, or interest.”

Residents are advised to not take any action or call the number listed on the notice and to report it to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777.

For any questions, you can contact the Brunswick County Tax Office at 910-253-2811 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email here.

