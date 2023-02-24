Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Biden ready to run, first lady says

First lady Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday as part of a a five-day,...
First lady Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday as part of a a five-day, two-country visit to Africa.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden gave one of the clearest indications yet that President Joe Biden will run for a second term, telling The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Friday that there’s “pretty much” nothing left to do but figure out the time and place for the announcement.

Although Biden has long said that it’s his intention to seek reelection, he has yet to make it official, and he’s struggled to dispel questions about whether he’s too old to continue serving as president. Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term.

“He says he’s not done,” the first lady said in Nairobi, the second and final stop of her five-day trip to Africa. “He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important.”

She added: “How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?”

Biden aides have said an announcement is likely to come in April, after the first fundraising quarter ends, which is around the time that President Barack Obama officially launched his reelection campaign.

The first lady has long been described as a key figure in Biden’s orbit as he plans his future.

“Because I’m his wife,” she laughed.

But she brushed off the question about whether she has the deciding vote on whether the president runs for reelection.

“Of course he’ll listen to me, because we’re a married couple,” she said. But, she added later, “he makes up his own mind, believe me.”

__

Associated Press writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report from Washington.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE — Darlene Superville has covered the White House and first ladies since 2009 and is co-author, with AP Executive Editor Julie Pace, of a 2022 biography of Jill Biden.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahmez Jackson and Justin Roger-Harris
Wilmington police identify two arrested after shooting and vehicle chase
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for some...
Precautionary boil water advisory in effect for select Wilmington neighborhoods
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Crews respond to crash on Hwy 17 near Ocean Isle Beach Road
Logs dumped onto Hwy 17 after traffic incident near Ocean Isle Beach Road

Latest News

Inside Front Street Brewery
Community invited to Cape Fear Beard and Mustache Competition
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new story detail
The Amber Alert for a missing Tennessee teen was canceled after she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled after missing Tennessee teen found safe
John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53