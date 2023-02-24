247th anniversary of the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge happening this weekend

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - Gettysburg, Valley Forge and Manassas are all national battlefields that you are likely familiar with. But, did you know southeastern North Carolina has its own national battlefield?

Thousands of historians will be gathering for the 247th anniversary of the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26, for one of the most significant Patriot victories in the south.

During the event, historians take you back to what it was like during the battle in 1776, with a variety of living history demonstrators, guided tours, candle making, blacksmithing and much more. Plus, there are cannon firings and small reenactments of the battle to put you front and center to the action.

It’s a weekend that history buffs look forward to and promises to be a different experience than simply visiting the park.

“You get a lot of folks coming out here to walk around. And you may not really truly get the feel of what took place here 247 years ago, but you come out here and you see all the living historian. So you see all the reenactors out here, can hear the roar of the cannons, firing of the muskets, and almost feels like it can be transported back to that cold February morning,” said Chief of Interpretation Jason Collins, Moores Creek National Battlefield.

They expect this year to draw between 5,000 and 7,000 people, but when they celebrate the 250th anniversary, it could be double that.

So what exactly happened 247 years ago? The National Park Service’s website includes a description of the battle:

In the early morning hours of February 27, 1776, Loyalist forces charged across a partially dismantled Moores Creek Bridge. Beyond the bridge, nearly 1,000 North Carolina Patriots waited quietly with cannons and muskets poised to fire. This battle marked the last broadsword charge by Scottish Highlanders and the first significant victory for the Patriots in the American Revolution.

The Patriots delivered a crushing defeat to the Loyalists at Moores Creek, and only lost one life in doing so, Private John Grady. His monument still stands at the battlefield, originally placed 1857.

“Being in the place where it actually happened, is really the best part about this anniversary is to be able to hear all those noises, similar to what they would have heard back then. And to really get that power of place,” said Collins.

Events on both Saturday and Sunday will run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and a full hour by hour schedule can be found here.

