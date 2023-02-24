Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites

By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. When missiles started raining down, millions of Ukrainians fled, leaving behind their homes and families. National Correspondent Debra Alfarone speaks with a teen who came to the U.S. with his little brother. 17-year-old Ivan Dmytriiev shares his incredible story of survival and explains how music bridges both his worlds.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahmez Jackson and Justin Roger-Harris
Wilmington police identify two arrested after shooting and vehicle chase
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for some...
Precautionary boil water advisory in effect for select Wilmington neighborhoods
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Crews respond to crash on Hwy 17 near Ocean Isle Beach Road
Logs dumped onto Hwy 17 after traffic incident near Ocean Isle Beach Road

Latest News

President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
Biden to draw health care contrast with GOP in Virginia
FILE - In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Food...
FDA’s tobacco unit pledges reset after criticism
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
LIVE: Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new story detail
17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites