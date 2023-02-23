Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

WRAAP to hold celebration for Dr. Seuss’s birthday

Watson College of Education
Watson College of Education(UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WRAAP and UNCW Watson College of Education are holding a celebration for Dr. Seuss’s birthday on Feb. 27 at Freedom’s Way Ministries from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants will engage in learning activities such as cooking green eggs and ham, read-aloud activities, and a birthday cake celebration.

To learn more about the event, you can visit NCWRAAP’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of crews responding to the fatal fuel truck accident along N.C. 87
Highway Patrol identifies man killed following fuel truck explosion, collision along N.C. 87
A portion of S 17th St. near Church St. has been reopened after members of the Wilmington...
Police reopen portion of S 17th St. near Church St. after closure due to warrant
1536 South Front Street
Wilmington City Council approves spending more than $2 million to settle lawsuit with local business
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
(Top row) Michael Lee Green and Eric Nicholas Phillips; (Bottom row) Daniel Autry
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office shares details on drug trafficking and firearm arrests

Latest News

Car break-in suspect
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office releases photos of suspect involved in car break-ins at Scotts Hill
The Wilmington Police Department announced that the eastbound lanes on the 3600 block of...
One in critical condition after two-vehicle crash on Oleander Dr. near Independence Blvd
Wilmington police arrested two people on Wednesday after a shooting led to an agency chase from...
Two arrested near Pender/Duplin County line after police chase during shooting investigation
A bird at Wrightsville Beach
State investigates complaint about pest control company after reports of dead birds on Wrightsville Beach