WRAAP to hold celebration for Dr. Seuss’s birthday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WRAAP and UNCW Watson College of Education are holding a celebration for Dr. Seuss’s birthday on Feb. 27 at Freedom’s Way Ministries from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants will engage in learning activities such as cooking green eggs and ham, read-aloud activities, and a birthday cake celebration.

To learn more about the event, you can visit NCWRAAP’s website here.

