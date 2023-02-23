Senior Connect
UScellular announces $51.5 million investment in NC network

UScellular
UScellular(WABI)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UScellular has announced that it invested $51.5 million in its North Carolina network last year.

A total of $29.7 million went into network upgrades and 5G modernizations that enhanced connectivity, while $21.8 million was invested in 5G spectrum to bring additional customer benefits and advance the company’s multi-year 5G network strategy.

The company also provided $106,400 in funding to these non-profit organizations across North Carolina

  • $30,000 each to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain here and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina in Wilmington
  • $25,000 to the YWCA of Asheville
  • $4,800 in supplies to Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville
  • $16,600 through its Community Connections program.
  • $638,980 worth of hot spots and service to 10 North Carolina non-profits to help youth connect to the Internet as part of the company’s After School Access Project. $112,600 went to YWCA Lower Cape Fear which received 100 hotspots and service.

UScellular invested $1.8 million in its North Carolina retail environments to elevate the in-store shopping experience, including 11 new, relocated or upgraded stores.

“Whether we are building a new cell tower or donating a hot spot to help a student do their homework, we are investing in the future of North Carolina,” said Jeremy Taylor, the director of retail sales and operations for UScellular in Eastern North Carolina. “We are committed to being a part of the communities we serve and ensuring our customers can connect to what matters most.”

