UNCW and other state schools continue tuition freeze for in-state students

UNCW
UNCW(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Board of Governors decided to keep tuitions frozen at all UNC universities for NC residents on Thursday, Feb. 23, marking the seventh year of flat tuition.

“Affordability is a bedrock value of the UNC System and an integral part of our strategic plan,” said UNC System President Peter Hans. “Every qualified North Carolinian should be empowered to attend our world-class universities, to enrich their lives and build a brighter future for their families. I applaud our institutions, boards of trustees, and Board of Governors for supporting this vision and maintaining low tuition for our in-state undergraduates.”

But tuitions aren’t staying the same for other types of students: UNC Wilmington requested a 5.5 percent increase for resident graduate students and all non-resident students.

That means an increase of $260 for resident graduates, $1,048 for non-resident undergraduates and $1,051 for non-resident graduates.

An increase in mandatory fees at UNCW of $79 will still affect residents.

You can see the new tuition rates and fees for the other state schools on the UNC website.

