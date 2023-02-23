Town of Burgaw to distribute free live oak trees for Arbor Day

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced that free, three-gallon live oak trees will be available on the celebration of Arbor Day in North Carolina, March 17.

According to the announcement, one tree will be given per household. Those interested in receiving one can visit the Courthouse Square between 3 and 6 p.m.

Tress will be available while supplies last. The Pender County Courthouse is located at 100 S Wright St.

For more information, please send an email to recreation@burgawnc.gov or call (910) 300-6401.

