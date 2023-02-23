Third bi-annual Wilmington Record Show to be held at Waterline Brewing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The third bi-annual Wilmington Record Show will be held at Waterline Brewing Company on March 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free to the public, and attendants can peruse through the 22 vendors selling records and other music-related items.

A&M and 2 Bros. Coastal Cuisine will be providing food and the brewery will sell local beer. Live performances from DJ Robb Starr and Mars in Spring will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. respectively.

“Through interactions with collectors native to the area, I learned that Wilmington had not had a record show in over twenty years. I saw the market for one so I decided to organize it. I approached Maria Speaks over at Waterline Brewing and she was open to hosting the event. So I contacted and advertised for vendors, threw together some posters, and had a successful first event. I plan to continue these events as long as there is an interest. This is not a business for me it’s just an extension of my hobby and a way to contribute to the community,” Daniel Eskew with the Wilmington Record Show stated.

