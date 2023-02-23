Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Third bi-annual Wilmington Record Show to be held at Waterline Brewing

Waterline Brewing Company
Waterline Brewing Company(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The third bi-annual Wilmington Record Show will be held at Waterline Brewing Company on March 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free to the public, and attendants can peruse through the 22 vendors selling records and other music-related items.

A&M and 2 Bros. Coastal Cuisine will be providing food and the brewery will sell local beer. Live performances from DJ Robb Starr and Mars in Spring will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. respectively.

“Through interactions with collectors native to the area, I learned that Wilmington had not had a record show in over twenty years. I saw the market for one so I decided to organize it. I approached Maria Speaks over at Waterline Brewing and she was open to hosting the event. So I contacted and advertised for vendors, threw together some posters, and had a successful first event. I plan to continue these events as long as there is an interest. This is not a business for me it’s just an extension of my hobby and a way to contribute to the community,” Daniel Eskew with the Wilmington Record Show stated.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of crews responding to the fatal fuel truck accident along N.C. 87
Highway Patrol identifies man killed following fuel truck explosion, collision along N.C. 87
A portion of S 17th St. near Church St. has been reopened after members of the Wilmington...
Police reopen portion of S 17th St. near Church St. after closure due to warrant
1536 South Front Street
Wilmington City Council approves spending more than $2 million to settle lawsuit with local business
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
(Top row) Michael Lee Green and Eric Nicholas Phillips; (Bottom row) Daniel Autry
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office shares details on drug trafficking and firearm arrests

Latest News

Watson College of Education
WRAAP to hold celebration for Dr. Seuss’s birthday
Car break-in suspect
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office releases photos of suspect involved in car break-ins at Scotts Hill
North Carolina House votes to end pistol permit requirements
The Wilmington Police Department announced that the eastbound lanes on the 3600 block of...
One in critical condition after two-vehicle crash on Oleander Dr. near Independence Blvd