“Project Search” intern at Brunswick Medical Center draws therapy dogs

By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Patients and visitors to Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center will notice some new art on the hospital’s walls.

Jalen Bryant, a “Project Search intern” for Novant Health, drew portraits of 15 of the hospital’s therapy dogs.

“Project search” provides internship experience for students with developmental disabilities.

Bryant says - he came up with the idea to draw the dogs himself.

“I came up with this idea to draw all the therapy dogs when I started guest services... I kind of showed my talents to the workers at guest services—what I could do. So they gave me the opportunity to draw their therapy dogs and then that’s how it all started.” Bryant said.

The drawings were in a temporary exhibit in the lobby at first and have since been moved to a permanent home on the hospital’s walls.

