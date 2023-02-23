Precautionary boil water advisory in effect for select Wilmington neighborhoods

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for some customers along Metts Ave., College Acres Drive, Borden Ave. and Clear Run Drive for Feb. 23.

According to the announcement, beginning at 9 a.m., the following areas will experience periods of low pressure and/or distribution system outages:

2216-2234 Metts Ave.

220-222 Borden Ave.

5001 Clear Run Drive

5001, 5005, 5009, 5010, 5013, 5014, 5017, 5020, 5021, 5024, 5025, 5028, 5029, 5033 and 5037 College Acres Drive

Hydrant repair is the reason for the advisory for customers along Metts and Borden avenues, while a contractor offsetting the existing water main necessitated the advisory for Clear Run and College Acres drives.

“Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system,” stated the CFPUA in their announcement. “CFPUA customers in the above described area are asked to boil their water for one minute then allow it to cool prior to consumption or utilize another water source such as bottled water. Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.”

The advisory will remain in place until water quality testing is conducted and service returns to normal.

For more information, please review the CFPUA outage map.

