Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office releases photos of suspect involved in car break-ins at Scotts Hill

SCOTTS HILL, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in multiple car break-ins that occurred in January.

Police have released photos of the suspect and said the break-ins occurred during the Southern Tour Ultra Run in Scotts Hill.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Detective J. Barnes with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910)-259-1599.

