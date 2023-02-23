Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Opera House Theatre Company to present Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash

Thalian Hall's main stage
Thalian Hall's main stage(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Opera House Theatre Company will present Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash at Thalian Hall on Feb. 23-26 and March 1-5.

“From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family,” states a summary on the Thalian Hall website.

The play was created by Richard Maltby Jr. and conceived by William Meade with orchestrations by Steven Bishop and Jeff Lisenby.

You can buy tickets from the Historic Thalian Hall.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police arrested two people on Wednesday after a shooting led to an agency chase from...
Two arrested near Pender/Duplin County line after police chase during shooting investigation
The Wilmington Police Department announced that the eastbound lanes on the 3600 block of...
One in critical condition after two-vehicle crash on Oleander Dr. near Independence Blvd
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Crews respond to crash on Hwy 17 near Ocean Isle Beach Road
Logs dumped onto Hwy 17 after traffic incident near Ocean Isle Beach Road
1536 South Front Street
Wilmington City Council approves spending more than $2 million to settle lawsuit with local business

Latest News

The Town of Burgaw announced that free, three-gallon live oak trees will be available on Arbor...
Town of Burgaw to distribute free live oak trees for Arbor Day
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for some...
Precautionary boil water advisory in effect for select Wilmington neighborhoods
Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place and UNCW’s Watson College of Education...
WRAAP to hold celebration for Dr. Seuss’s birthday
Fire crews in southeastern North Carolina have been busy putting out brush fires that spread...
Fire officials warn against burning with current dry, windy conditions