Opera House Theatre Company to present Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Opera House Theatre Company will present Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash at Thalian Hall on Feb. 23-26 and March 1-5.

“From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family,” states a summary on the Thalian Hall website.

The play was created by Richard Maltby Jr. and conceived by William Meade with orchestrations by Steven Bishop and Jeff Lisenby.

You can buy tickets from the Historic Thalian Hall.

