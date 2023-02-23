Novant Health and American Red Cross to hold blood drive for AirLink flight teams

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health and the American Red Cross will collect blood at Novant Health’s Mobile Integrated Headquarters on Feb. 24. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Novant Heath’s MIH is located on 5305 Wrightsville Ave., Building C.

This blood drive is the first of five for 2023 to donate blood to the Novant Health AirLink program, which uses its helicopters to carry units of blood for patients experiencing hemorrhagic shock. Flight teams with AirLink start blood transfusion on around 90 patients a year, such as those who will be treated for major injuries at trauma centers like Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

AirLink’s goal for 2023 is to collect more units of blood than they use and to raise awareness of the importance of blood donations. According to a release from the Red Cross, administering blood before arriving at the hospital increases patients’ survival rates and reduces the amount of blood they need during their hospitalization.

AirLink helicopters are stationed 24/7 in Brunswick, Columbus and Onslow counties. The teams are staffed by a pilot, critical care registered nurse, and a critical care paramedic.

Donors can sign up for the blood drive here using the sponsor code AirLink.

AirLink’s next drive will be on March 7 at the Bladen County EMS Headquarters in Elizabethtown, NC from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m if you miss the drive at Novant.

