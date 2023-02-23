N.C. Zoo announces arrival of new lion

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Zoo has announced the arrival of its new male lion, Haji.

Haji, who is 3 years old and weighs 400 pounds, came from the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans as a companion for the N.C. Zoo’s female lion Mekita, 13.

“Mekita’s last mate — 23-year-old Reilly — died in August 2022, leaving her as the Zoo’s only lion,” a news release form the N.C. Zoo stated. “Reilly lived at the Zoo for 21 years, spending most of his time as Mekita’s mate. Haji was brought to the Zoo mainly as a companion for Mekita because lions are big cats that live in social groups called prides.

“Although Haji arrived in December, guests could only catch a glimpse of him in the past several weeks. During that time, Haji and Mekita have been going through introductions — comparable to a chaperoned courtship — in their indoor quarters. Introducing lions to new companions and habitats can be a lengthy process.”

Zoo officials say that Haji and Mekita now are on a rotating schedule where guests can see them on habitat.

“Guests should be able to spot Haji by his growing mane (look for his distinctive mohawk style). His mane will continue to grow and darken as he ages,” the news release states.

“We’re excited our guests now get to see Haji more often,” said Jennifer Ireland, the N.C. Zoo’s Curator of Mammals. “We’re giving Haji more time to explore his new habitat to help establish his territory. It takes a lot of time and patience to work with big cats. Right now, they can see and smell each other.”

Ireland said Haji and Mekita eventually will be able to roam the habitat together as they become more comfortable with each other.

“We are seeing some positive signs in their introductions, such as vocalizations to each other,” she said.

