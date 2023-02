SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City announced that a lane is scheduled to close at the intersection of N.C. 210 and Cedar Ave. to allow for a pipe replacement.

According to the announcement, the closure will take place from 8 p.m. on Feb. 23 to 8 a.m. on Feb. 24.

