Governor announces over $67 million in water infrastructure funding for Southeastern NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper announced $462.9 million in funding for water infrastructure projects across the state on Thursday, including over $67 million for projects in Southeastern North Carolina.

“The state typically invests approximately $200 million per year upgrading systems, but thanks to federal funds from the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, North Carolina is investing $2.3 billion over two years supporting this critical infrastructure,” a release from Cooper’s office said.

Some of the biggest local awards include $15 million to Brunswick County for the Longwood Road Sewer Project and $25 million to Rocky Point/Topsail Water & Sewer for a reverse osmosis water treatment plant and associated improvements.

The NC Department of Environmental Quality awarded funding to 249 projects, and it received 734 funding applications.

Bladen County:

$400,000 to Bladen County Water District for Water System Asset Inventory & Assessment

$250,000 to the Town of Dublin for Wastewater System Asset Inventory & Assessment Update

$6,152,000 to the Town of Dublin for Water Distribution System Improvements Pending Local Government Commission approval

$195,000 to the Lumber River Council of Governments for its LRCOG Rate Studies and Rate Education Project

Brunswick County:

$253,000 to Bald Head Island for Sewer Asset Inventory & Assessment

$253,000 to Bald Head Island for Water Asset Inventory & Assessment

$14,956,200 to Brunswick County for its Longwood Rd Sewer Project.

$250,000 to the Town of Calabash for city-wide Stormwater Modeling, Infrastructure Assessment, and Master Plan

$400,000 to Southeast Brunswick Sanitary District for Preconstruction Planning for Southeast Brunswick Sanitary District System Compliance Improvements

$9,835,000 to the City of Southport for Evaluation and Rehab of Wastewater System

$400,000 to the City of Southport for Wastewater Pre-Construction I and I Study

Columbus County:

$1,000,000 to the Town of Brunswick for Brunswick Water System - Resiliency Improvements

$500,000 to the Town of Cerro Gordo for Cerro Gordo Stormwater Improvements

$5,472,000 to the Town of Chadbourn for 2022 Water Distribution System Improvements

$400,000 to Columbus County Water District II Water Line Replacement and Expansion

$400,000 to the Town of Tabor City for its 4th Street Area Drainage Improvements Study

Pender County:

$25,000,000 to Rocky Point/Topsail Water & Sewer for a reverse osmosis water treatment plant and associated improvements

$185,000 to the Town of Topsail Beach for a Water System Supply Study

$400,000 to the Town of Topsail Beach for its Stormwater Capital Improvement and Resiliency Plan

$400,000 to the Town of Surf City for the project ‘Surf City New Stormwater Utility Implementation Study’

New Hanover County:

$150,000 to New Hanover County for Acorn Branch Watershed Planning & Feasibility

$250,000 to New Hanover County for Pumpkin Creek Watershed Planning & Feasibility

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.