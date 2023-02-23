Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Governor announces over $67 million in water infrastructure funding for Southeastern NC

Governor Roy Cooper announced $462.9 million in funding for water infrastructure projects...
Governor Roy Cooper announced $462.9 million in funding for water infrastructure projects across the state on Thursday, including over $67 million for projects in southeastern North Carolina.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper announced $462.9 million in funding for water infrastructure projects across the state on Thursday, including over $67 million for projects in Southeastern North Carolina.

“The state typically invests approximately $200 million per year upgrading systems, but thanks to federal funds from the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, North Carolina is investing $2.3 billion over two years supporting this critical infrastructure,” a release from Cooper’s office said.

Some of the biggest local awards include $15 million to Brunswick County for the Longwood Road Sewer Project and $25 million to Rocky Point/Topsail Water & Sewer for a reverse osmosis water treatment plant and associated improvements.

The NC Department of Environmental Quality awarded funding to 249 projects, and it received 734 funding applications.

Bladen County:

  • $400,000 to Bladen County Water District for Water System Asset Inventory & Assessment
  • $250,000 to the Town of Dublin for Wastewater System Asset Inventory & Assessment Update
  • $6,152,000 to the Town of Dublin for Water Distribution System Improvements
    • Pending Local Government Commission approval
  • $195,000 to the Lumber River Council of Governments for its LRCOG Rate Studies and Rate Education Project

Brunswick County:

  • $253,000 to Bald Head Island for Sewer Asset Inventory & Assessment
  • $253,000 to Bald Head Island for Water Asset Inventory & Assessment
  • $14,956,200 to Brunswick County for its Longwood Rd Sewer Project.
  • $250,000 to the Town of Calabash for city-wide Stormwater Modeling, Infrastructure Assessment, and Master Plan
  • $400,000 to Southeast Brunswick Sanitary District for Preconstruction Planning for Southeast Brunswick Sanitary District System Compliance Improvements
  • $9,835,000 to the City of Southport for Evaluation and Rehab of Wastewater System
  • $400,000 to the City of Southport for Wastewater Pre-Construction I and I Study

Columbus County:

  • $1,000,000 to the Town of Brunswick for Brunswick Water System - Resiliency Improvements
  • $500,000 to the Town of Cerro Gordo for Cerro Gordo Stormwater Improvements
  • $5,472,000 to the Town of Chadbourn for 2022 Water Distribution System Improvements
  • $400,000 to Columbus County Water District II Water Line Replacement and Expansion
  • $400,000 to the Town of Tabor City for its 4th Street Area Drainage Improvements Study

Pender County:

  • $25,000,000 to Rocky Point/Topsail Water & Sewer for a reverse osmosis water treatment plant and associated improvements
  • $185,000 to the Town of Topsail Beach for a Water System Supply Study
  • $400,000 to the Town of Topsail Beach for its Stormwater Capital Improvement and Resiliency Plan
  • $400,000 to the Town of Surf City for the project ‘Surf City New Stormwater Utility Implementation Study’

New Hanover County:

  • $150,000 to New Hanover County for Acorn Branch Watershed Planning & Feasibility
  • $250,000 to New Hanover County for Pumpkin Creek Watershed Planning & Feasibility

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahmez Jackson and Justin Roger-Harris
Wilmington police identify two arrested after shooting and vehicle chase
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
The Wilmington Police Department announced that the eastbound lanes on the 3600 block of...
One in critical condition after two-vehicle crash on Oleander Dr. near Independence Blvd
Crews respond to crash on Hwy 17 near Ocean Isle Beach Road
Logs dumped onto Hwy 17 after traffic incident near Ocean Isle Beach Road
1536 South Front Street
Wilmington City Council approves spending more than $2 million to settle lawsuit with local business

Latest News

A deep dive into lawyers under investigation for allegations of wrongdoing
Concealed Complaints: How lawyers under investigation continue to practice law
Novant Health and American Red Cross to hold blood drive for AirLink flight teams
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
LIVE: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Brunswick Co. man sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges