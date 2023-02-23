Governor announces over $67 million in water infrastructure funding for Southeastern NC
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper announced $462.9 million in funding for water infrastructure projects across the state on Thursday, including over $67 million for projects in Southeastern North Carolina.
“The state typically invests approximately $200 million per year upgrading systems, but thanks to federal funds from the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, North Carolina is investing $2.3 billion over two years supporting this critical infrastructure,” a release from Cooper’s office said.
Some of the biggest local awards include $15 million to Brunswick County for the Longwood Road Sewer Project and $25 million to Rocky Point/Topsail Water & Sewer for a reverse osmosis water treatment plant and associated improvements.
The NC Department of Environmental Quality awarded funding to 249 projects, and it received 734 funding applications.
Bladen County:
- $400,000 to Bladen County Water District for Water System Asset Inventory & Assessment
- $250,000 to the Town of Dublin for Wastewater System Asset Inventory & Assessment Update
- $6,152,000 to the Town of Dublin for Water Distribution System Improvements
- Pending Local Government Commission approval
- $195,000 to the Lumber River Council of Governments for its LRCOG Rate Studies and Rate Education Project
Brunswick County:
- $253,000 to Bald Head Island for Sewer Asset Inventory & Assessment
- $253,000 to Bald Head Island for Water Asset Inventory & Assessment
- $14,956,200 to Brunswick County for its Longwood Rd Sewer Project.
- $250,000 to the Town of Calabash for city-wide Stormwater Modeling, Infrastructure Assessment, and Master Plan
- $400,000 to Southeast Brunswick Sanitary District for Preconstruction Planning for Southeast Brunswick Sanitary District System Compliance Improvements
- $9,835,000 to the City of Southport for Evaluation and Rehab of Wastewater System
- $400,000 to the City of Southport for Wastewater Pre-Construction I and I Study
Columbus County:
- $1,000,000 to the Town of Brunswick for Brunswick Water System - Resiliency Improvements
- $500,000 to the Town of Cerro Gordo for Cerro Gordo Stormwater Improvements
- $5,472,000 to the Town of Chadbourn for 2022 Water Distribution System Improvements
- $400,000 to Columbus County Water District II Water Line Replacement and Expansion
- $400,000 to the Town of Tabor City for its 4th Street Area Drainage Improvements Study
Pender County:
- $25,000,000 to Rocky Point/Topsail Water & Sewer for a reverse osmosis water treatment plant and associated improvements
- $185,000 to the Town of Topsail Beach for a Water System Supply Study
- $400,000 to the Town of Topsail Beach for its Stormwater Capital Improvement and Resiliency Plan
- $400,000 to the Town of Surf City for the project ‘Surf City New Stormwater Utility Implementation Study’
New Hanover County:
- $150,000 to New Hanover County for Acorn Branch Watershed Planning & Feasibility
- $250,000 to New Hanover County for Pumpkin Creek Watershed Planning & Feasibility
