Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: more record highs probable ahead of cooler changes

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:57 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Airport officially snuck up to a high of 83 Wednesday - lofty enough for the Port City to eclipse a daily record high - and your First Alert Forecast features a good chance for another record Thursday. Expect lengthy sunny spells and balmy southwest breezes to fuel and another round of 80s on the mainland and 70s for the beaches. Wilmington’s daily record high of 82, set just last year, and its all-time February record high of 85, set in 1965, are worth watching.

A cold front will dig cooler, northerly breezes into the Cape Fear Region Friday and Saturday, but don’t expect drastically chillier conditions immediately. Temperatures ought to still manage the 70s to locally around 80 for highs Friday. Saturday’s temperatures, though, will be seasonably cool for a change - mired in the 40s, 50s to, at most, 60s. Chances for patchy rain will accompany this transition: up to 10% through Thursday night, 20% Friday, 30 to 40% Friday night, and 50 to 60% Saturday.

Peek into March with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook deeper into the new month with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police arrested two people on Wednesday after a shooting led to an agency chase from...
Two arrested near Pender/Duplin County line after police chase during shooting investigation
The Wilmington Police Department announced that the eastbound lanes on the 3600 block of...
One in critical condition after two-vehicle crash on Oleander Dr. near Independence Blvd
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Crews respond to crash on Hwy 17 near Ocean Isle Beach Road
Logs dumped onto Hwy 17 after traffic incident near Ocean Isle Beach Road
1536 South Front Street
Wilmington City Council approves spending more than $2 million to settle lawsuit with local business

Latest News

Record highs are likely again on Thursday
First Alert Forecast: super warm ahead of a quick, cool turn
Record highs are likely again on Thursday
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Feb. 22, 2023
Tar Heel Fire/Rescue and multiple other fire departments from Bladen and other nearby counties...
Crews contain 20-acre woods fire in Tar Heel area
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Afternoon, Feb. 22, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Afternoon, Feb. 22, 2023