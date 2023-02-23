First Alert Forecast: more record highs probable ahead of cooler changes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Airport officially snuck up to a high of 83 Wednesday - lofty enough for the Port City to eclipse a daily record high - and your First Alert Forecast features a good chance for another record Thursday. Expect lengthy sunny spells and balmy southwest breezes to fuel and another round of 80s on the mainland and 70s for the beaches. Wilmington’s daily record high of 82, set just last year, and its all-time February record high of 85, set in 1965, are worth watching.

A cold front will dig cooler, northerly breezes into the Cape Fear Region Friday and Saturday, but don’t expect drastically chillier conditions immediately. Temperatures ought to still manage the 70s to locally around 80 for highs Friday. Saturday’s temperatures, though, will be seasonably cool for a change - mired in the 40s, 50s to, at most, 60s. Chances for patchy rain will accompany this transition: up to 10% through Thursday night, 20% Friday, 30 to 40% Friday night, and 50 to 60% Saturday.

