Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Carolina Beach revised paid parking program to start in March

Carolina Beach’s paid parking is starting next week after several changes were implemented in...
Carolina Beach’s paid parking is starting next week after several changes were implemented in the program in October.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach’s paid parking is starting next week after several changes were implemented in the program in October.

The revised paid parking enforcement dates, times, and rates are as follows:

March 1-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.*

• Parking Lots: $5/hour or $25/day

• Bus, Limo, and oversized vehicle: $10/hour or $40/day

• On-Street Parking: Without Time Restrictions $5/hour or $25/day; With Time Restrictions $5/hour (2-Hour Limit)

Nov. 1-Dec. 31,9 a.m.-5 p.m.*

• Parking Lots: $2/hour or $10/day

• Bus, Limo, and oversized vehicle: $5/hour or $20/day

• On-Street Parking: Without Time Restrictions $2/hour or $10/day; With Time Restrictions $2/hour (2-Hour Limit)

Jan. 1-Feb. 28

• Free/no charge

*Visitors may also purchase a 7-day week-long parking pass for $100. Passes can be purchased at Town Hall, the Parking Office or online here.

The Town also modified its parking citation payment options:

• Payment within 24 hours of citation issuance: 50% off

• Payment within 48 hours of citation issuance: 25% off

• Penalty added for non-payment after 15 days: $50

• Penalty added for non-payment after 30 days: $100

For more information, you can visit the town’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of crews responding to the fatal fuel truck accident along N.C. 87
Highway Patrol identifies man killed following fuel truck explosion, collision along N.C. 87
A portion of S 17th St. near Church St. has been reopened after members of the Wilmington...
Police reopen portion of S 17th St. near Church St. after closure due to warrant
1536 South Front Street
Wilmington City Council approves spending more than $2 million to settle lawsuit with local business
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
(Top row) Michael Lee Green and Eric Nicholas Phillips; (Bottom row) Daniel Autry
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office shares details on drug trafficking and firearm arrests

Latest News

New Hanover and Wilmington fire chiefs offer advice in response to burn ban
Fire officials warn against burning with current dry, windy conditions
Waterline Brewing Company
Third bi-annual Wilmington Record Show to be held at Waterline Brewing
Watson College of Education
WRAAP to hold celebration for Dr. Seuss’s birthday
Car break-in suspect
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office releases photos of suspect involved in car break-ins at Scotts Hill