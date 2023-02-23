Senior Connect
CAM curator to speak at Bellamy Mansion on the impact of public art in history

Boundless sculpture of USCT Descendants
Boundless sculpture of USCT Descendants(Cameron Art Museum)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum Cultural Curator Daniel Jones will speak at Bellamy Mansion Museum on Tuesday, Feb. 28 for “Boundless: The Impact of Public Art in History.”

“NC artist Stephen Hayes fashioned a life-size sculpture of 11 African American men connected to CAM’s battlefield site,” said the mansion in a release.

The event is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be free to the public, though the hosts do suggest a $10 donation per person.

