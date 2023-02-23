CAM curator to speak at Bellamy Mansion on the impact of public art in history
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum Cultural Curator Daniel Jones will speak at Bellamy Mansion Museum on Tuesday, Feb. 28 for “Boundless: The Impact of Public Art in History.”
“NC artist Stephen Hayes fashioned a life-size sculpture of 11 African American men connected to CAM’s battlefield site,” said the mansion in a release.
The event is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be free to the public, though the hosts do suggest a $10 donation per person.
