CAM curator to speak at Bellamy Mansion on the impact of public art in history

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum Cultural Curator Daniel Jones will speak at Bellamy Mansion Museum on Tuesday, Feb. 28 for “Boundless: The Impact of Public Art in History.”

“NC artist Stephen Hayes fashioned a life-size sculpture of 11 African American men connected to CAM’s battlefield site,” said the mansion in a release.

The event is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be free to the public, though the hosts do suggest a $10 donation per person.

