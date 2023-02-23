Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. asking for community input on new county website

Brunswick County announced that they are seeking community input as they work on the next...
Brunswick County announced that they are seeking community input as they work on the next county website.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County announced that it is seeking community input as it works on the next county website.

According to the announcement, by March 24, those who would like to make a suggestion can fill out this survey. Participation is not limited to residents.

“Your input will be helpful as we consider ways to make our new website as user-friendly and searchable as possible. We are also looking for ideas on how to improve our website’s organization and overall design,” stated the release from Brunswick County. “Participation is not limited to residents. Anyone who lives, works, shops, visits, does business, or participates in activities in Brunswick County is encouraged to submit their comments.”

Those with questions are encouraged to send an email to the Brunswick County Communications Department at meagan.kascsak@brunswickcountync.gov or call (910) 253-2995.

