Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Beloved school bus driver killed in dog attack, police say

Police found Bonnie Varnes, 58, unconscious at her residence Monday evening. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died. (Source: WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 58-year-old Ohio woman died after she was found severely mutilated in her backyard from a dog attack, police said.

Police found Bonnie Varnes, a Washington Local Schools bus driver, unconscious at her residence just before 6 p.m. Monday.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

According to the Toledo Police Department incident report, video footage showed Varnes taking her dog named Amina outside the back door on a leash, Varnes was then pulled down by the dog and attacked.

The dog is now kenneled at Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

“Obviously the family can choose to euthanize the dog. Or, if they don’t, we would deem the dog dangerous more than likely – that’s usually what happens – and then it’s up to the courts to decide the outcome,” said Cassie Bloomfield, LC4 community outreach coordinator.

A neighbor of Varnes, who wished to remain anonymous, said the dog always seemed friendly.

“You could tell that Bonnie definitely loved that dog. It was very well taken care of,” she said.

Varnes was a bus driver at Washington Local Schools for more than 30 years.

In a statement, the district said, “Bonnie worked for WLS for over 30 years and was a deeply loved, valued member of our transportation team. We are devastated by this loss.”

The death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police arrested two people on Wednesday after a shooting led to an agency chase from...
Two arrested near Pender/Duplin County line after police chase during shooting investigation
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
The Wilmington Police Department announced that the eastbound lanes on the 3600 block of...
One in critical condition after two-vehicle crash on Oleander Dr. near Independence Blvd
Crews respond to crash on Hwy 17 near Ocean Isle Beach Road
Logs dumped onto Hwy 17 after traffic incident near Ocean Isle Beach Road
1536 South Front Street
Wilmington City Council approves spending more than $2 million to settle lawsuit with local business

Latest News

Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
A tribute is placed in a fence of Club Q, which was the site of a mass shooting in November...
Judge finds evidence to try suspect in attack on gay club
FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May...
R. Kelly to learn if he effectively gets ‘life’ sentence
The entire team said they hope they can serve as inspiration for others.
Deaf cheerleading squad makes history with first competition win
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
LIVE: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders