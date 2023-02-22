Senior Connect
Wilmington Chamber of Commerce to host ribbon cutting for Ellie Mental Health therapy clinic

The event will be held at 2460 Delaney Avenue from noon to 2 p.m.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting for the new therapy clinic, Ellie Mental Health on Friday, on Feb. 24

The event will be held at 2460 Delaney Avenue from noon to 2 p.m.

“Ellie Mental Health was started in the MSP area of Minnesota and in late 2021, they began offering franchise opportunities and have now reached over 500 locations around the country. They have seen the demand for mental health counseling exceed the services available and are trying to fill that gap in the Wilmington market by offering hybrid, virtual, and in-person counseling services,” the chamber of commerce wrote in a press release.

Ellie Mental Health strives to provide its patients with customized counseling services and to break down treatment barriers.

