‘We’re not about banning the books:’ 40 books pulled from Pender school libraries

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of books are no longer available on the shelves of Pender County Schools’ libraries.

The list of books was created by the group Concerned Citizens of Pender County, and the school board ultimately agreed to review the books after hearing numerous concerns from the community.

“We got this grievance together, we put a lot of time into it,” said Patricia Koluch, who has grandchildren in Pender County Schools. “We were pretty confident when we sent it to the board that we had compiled enough information to convince them that there needed to be a book committee of some sort or even them deciding ‘hey, these books are over the top, we need to pull them.’”

The list of 40 books included a range of titles, like “Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl,” “13 Reasons Why,” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue.” They ranged in topics from the LGBTQ community to self-harm and suicide. The group of concerned citizens created a 28-page document explaining why they believe the books aren’t suitable for school library shelves.

They also argue the books may be considered child pornography and therefore would be illegal.

“I was finding them all in my school,” Koluch said. “I started reading them and then I was just getting, I couldn’t read them anymore, I was getting nauseated.”

A similar issue came up when a group of parents in Wilmington filed a complaint with the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office last year, making the same allegations of obscene or pornographic material in schools. District Attorney Ben David ultimately determined the first amendment protected the books and the staff who provided them.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Pender County Schools told WECT the school board had not received a formal challenge to any of the books that were pulled for review. Formal challenges are submitted through the Request for Reconsideration of Instructional Resources page on the district’s website.

However, after numerous concerns from the community, the board asked the district’s Media and Technology Advisory Committee to review the content. While that review is in progress, the books will not be available to students.

“I was happy that children weren’t being subjected to that without their parent permission and without the knowledge of the community knowing what they were looking at,” Koluch said.

Whether the books will eventually return to library shelves is at the will of the committee. Koluch said she just wants to make sure the titles are age appropriate for the students who have access to them.

“We’re not about banning the books,” she said. “Looking at some of the books, we’re like, well, parent permission, possibly. Does it belong in the middle schools? No.”

The books include:

A Brave New World - Aldous Huxley

A Court of Mist and Fury - Sarah J. Maas

A Court of Silver Flames - Sarah J. Maas

A Court of Thorns and Roses - Sarah J. Maas

All Boys Aren’t Blue - George M. Johnson

All the Thing We Do in the Dark - Saundra Mitchell

Allegedly - Tiffany Jackson

Are You My Mother? - Allison Bechdel

Boy Girl Boy - Ron Koertge

Cemetery Boys - Aiden Thomas

Crank - Ellen Hopkins

Damsel - Elana Arnold

Darius the Great Deserves Better - Adib Khorram

Dreaming in Cuban - Cristina Garcia

Empire of Storms - Sarah J. Maas

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close - Jonathan Safran Foer

Forever... - Judy Blume

Gender Queer - Maia Kobabe

George - Alex Gino

Go Ask Alice - Anonymous

I am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter - Erika Sanchez

Identical - Ellen Hopkins

Last Night at the Telegraph Club - Malinda Lo

Lawn Boy - Jonathan Evison

Looking for Alaska - John Green

Me Earl and the Dying Girl - Jesse Andrews

Melissa - Alex Gino

None of the Above - I. W. Gregorio

Out of Darkness - Ashley Hope Perez

Perks of Being a Wallflower - Stephen Chbosky

Rethinking Normal - Katie Rain Hill

Slaughterhouse-Five - Kurt Vonnegut

Sold - Patricia McCormick

Speak - Laurie H. Anderson

Speak: the graphic novel - Laurie H. Anderson

The Absolutely True Diary of a Part Time Indian - Sherman Alexie

The Art of Racing in the Rain - Garth Stein

The Black Flamingo - Dean Atta

The Bluest Eye - Toni Morrison

Thirteen Reasons Why - Jay Asher

This One Summer - Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki

What Girls Are Made Of - Elana K. Arnold

When I Was the Greatest - Jason Reynolds”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.