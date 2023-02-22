Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Valentine’s Day porch pirate left box of chocolates at scene after Durham home theft, police say

“Before stealing the package, the suspect left behind a Valentine’s box of chocolate,” Durham...
“Before stealing the package, the suspect left behind a Valentine’s box of chocolate,” Durham police said in a news release.(Durham Police Department)
By Rodney Overton
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - Durham police are seeking to identify a man they say took at least one package off a victim’s porch last week.

On Tuesday afternoon, police released three photos of the suspect. The photos include the suspect’s car and him carrying away a large package.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Feb. 14 in the 1200 block of Bridgewater Drive, according to Durham police.

“Before stealing the package, the suspect left behind a Valentine’s box of chocolate,” Durham police said in a news release.

Police said the suspect got into a gray or silver sedan and then fled the scene.

Officers said anyone who recognizes the suspect or the car should contact Investigator D.T. Stocks at 919-560-4281 (ext. 29124).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Photos of crews responding to the fatal fuel truck accident along N.C. 87
Highway Patrol identifies man killed following fuel truck explosion, collision along N.C. 87
A portion of S 17th St. near Church St. has been reopened after members of the Wilmington...
Police reopen portion of S 17th St. near Church St. after closure due to warrant
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
(Top row) Michael Lee Green and Eric Nicholas Phillips; (Bottom row) Daniel Autry
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office shares details on drug trafficking and firearm arrests
Crowds line up for a concert at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington.
Music fans frustrated as concert ticket prices soar on resell market

Latest News

The National Council of Teachers of English established the read-in 33 years ago to make...
African America read-in hosted at UNCW Education Building
At its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Wilmington City Council is set to discuss properties to...
City Council approves declaring some offices as surplus if Thermo Fisher building purchase is completed, convention center repairs
In this June 2022 file photo, crews respond to a house fire in Holden Beach.
Growth in Holden Beach prompts potential changes for emergency responses
Photos of crews responding to the fatal fuel truck accident along N.C. 87
Highway Patrol identifies man killed following fuel truck explosion, collision along N.C. 87