University of North Carolina Wilmington career fair to be held on Feb. 27

People look for jobs at a NCWorks Career Center
People look for jobs at a NCWorks Career Center
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington is working with NCWorks to hold a career fair in New Hanover County on Monday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NHC NCWorks and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board will host the event at the career center on 1994 S 17th St. in Wilmington.

The open positions include grounds worker and landscaper, temporary housekeeper, permanent housekeeper and temporary SHRA parking control officer.

You can find job opportunities on the NCWorks website or reach out at ncworks.9500@nccommerce.com or (910) 251-5777.

