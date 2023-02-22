Two arrested near Pender/Duplin County line after police chase during shooting investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police arrested two people on Wednesday after a shooting led to a chase from Wilmington to the Pender and Duplin County line.

Around 3:47 p.m., units responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 600 block of Campbell Street and officers were able to establish a suspect and vehicle description. They discovered property damage but did not locate any injured victims.

Officers spotted a suspect vehicle off 23rd Street, and when they attempted to pull over the vehicle, the vehicle fled.

Two people were arrested and are in the process of being transported back to the Wilmington Police Department. This is an ongoing investigation.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.

“We are committed to arresting violent offenders to keep our community safe. Our department will continue to work alongside other agencies even when these offenders cross county lines. I am thankful for the hard work that our women and men put in each day and the partnerships we have with surrounding agencies. These two suspects are off the streets tonight thanks to the dedication and efforts by our law enforcement officers,” said Chief Donny Williams.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department through their anonymous Tip411 app or call (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.