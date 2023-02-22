Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Two arrested near Pender/Duplin County line after police chase during shooting investigation

Wilmington police arrested two people on Wednesday after a shooting led to an agency chase from...
Wilmington police arrested two people on Wednesday after a shooting led to an agency chase from Wilmington to the Pender and Duplin County Line.(Atlanta News First)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police arrested two people on Wednesday after a shooting led to a chase from Wilmington to the Pender and Duplin County line.

Around 3:47 p.m., units responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 600 block of Campbell Street and officers were able to establish a suspect and vehicle description. They discovered property damage but did not locate any injured victims.

Officers spotted a suspect vehicle off 23rd Street, and when they attempted to pull over the vehicle, the vehicle fled.

Two people were arrested and are in the process of being transported back to the Wilmington Police Department. This is an ongoing investigation.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.

“We are committed to arresting violent offenders to keep our community safe. Our department will continue to work alongside other agencies even when these offenders cross county lines. I am thankful for the hard work that our women and men put in each day and the partnerships we have with surrounding agencies. These two suspects are off the streets tonight thanks to the dedication and efforts by our law enforcement officers,” said Chief Donny Williams.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department through their anonymous Tip411 app or call (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of crews responding to the fatal fuel truck accident along N.C. 87
Highway Patrol identifies man killed following fuel truck explosion, collision along N.C. 87
A portion of S 17th St. near Church St. has been reopened after members of the Wilmington...
Police reopen portion of S 17th St. near Church St. after closure due to warrant
1536 South Front Street
Wilmington City Council approves spending more than $2 million to settle lawsuit with local business
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
(Top row) Michael Lee Green and Eric Nicholas Phillips; (Bottom row) Daniel Autry
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office shares details on drug trafficking and firearm arrests

Latest News

Car break-in suspect
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office releases photos of suspect involved in car break-ins at Scotts Hill
The Wilmington Police Department announced that the eastbound lanes on the 3600 block of...
One in critical condition after two-vehicle crash on Oleander Dr. near Independence Blvd
A bird at Wrightsville Beach
State investigates complaint about pest control company after reports of dead birds on Wrightsville Beach
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Heide Trask Senior High School Auditorium in...
DEQ to hold community meeting on private well sampling in Pender Co.