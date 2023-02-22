Public invited to watch CFCC students blow up car for school’s largest ever film project

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College students plan to blow up a car for a television pilot on Sunday, Feb. 26, and the public is invited to watch.

The explosion is for the school’s largest ever film project that includes a crew of 46 students and industry professionals. CFCC student Luce Bennett is directing and producing the project.

Members of the community can watch from a safe distance at 3101 Marathon Ave. in Castle Hayne at 2:30 p.m. Equipment used in movies such as CONAN: The Barbarian is being donated to students by CFCC.

The New Hanover County Fire Department will be at the event as well.

“I’m excited to see students and professionals working together to create something that stands out in the film world, Not a lot of students get to blow up a car,” Bennett said.

