NHC Fire & Rescue extinguish grass fires near Ballast Drive and Runaway Bay Lane

(Live 5)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire & Rescue contained grass fires that erupted in the Runaway Bay Lane and Ballast Drive area on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Units extinguished multiple grass fires that originated from a fire pit’s embers and were moving through backyards in 20 minutes. One truck company from the Wilmington Fire Department also provided assistance.

No homes were damaged and fences had very little scorching, but the grasses and one pop-up tent were scorched.

“The fire originated in a fire pit that had hot embers in it and the owners thought it was out from last night’s fire,” Deputy Fire Marshal Raymond Griswold wrote in a press release. “We have asked that no control burns be conducted during these dry & windy days and that all fire pits are stirred heavily and water used to flood them be done before you leave the fire. The heat, low humidity and winds can re-ignite hidden embers in these containers.”

