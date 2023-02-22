New Hanover County Schools to track students’ online activity through new AI software

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools announced Tuesday they’ll be using monitoring software Lightspeed Systems to monitor activity on all district-owned laptop and desktop computers.

“That’s all we want to do is make sure that as they’re using our devices, that they’re staying safe,” said Dawn Brinson, New Hanover County Schools’ assistant superintendent for technology and digital learning.

Lightspeed Systems is a 24/7 monitoring system that will track what a student does while logged into their school-issued Gmail account. School staff says this is nothing more than a tool adding to the school’s efforts to keep kids safe. It keeps an eye on what kids are doing and if something seems concerning, it gets flagged for a review board made of real people to look at.

“Self-harm, explicit content, violence and bullying are the key terms that we’re looking for,” said Brian Lantz, director of network security.

If something is flagged and the review board deems it to be a real concern, it’s passed along to a school administrator for further investigation. If it’s decided that there is no real threat, the issue is dropped.

According to a contract the Board of Education approved last summer, the software costs $211,346. The entire bill is covered by an Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant. Schools in New Hanover County will be able to use the program through the end of the 2023-2024 school year. At that point, administrators will determine if the program was successful and if another contract will be signed.

Parents with questions about the program can contact Brinson at Dawn.Brinson@NHCS.net.

