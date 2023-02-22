Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Mistake leads to $218K+ jackpot win for Iredell Co. man

“If I had paid attention and did it right the first time, I wouldn’t have won.”
David Lewandowski recently one the Cash 5 jackpot.
David Lewandowski recently one the Cash 5 jackpot.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - If David Lewandowski of Mooresville hadn’t messed up the first time he tried to buy his Cash 5 ticket, he never would have won Monday’s $218,613 jackpot.

Lewandowski’s first try to get a Cash 5 ticket came on Sunday when he attempted to buy a Cash 5 ticket and win a $169,000 jackpot.

“I didn’t complete the purchase until the next day,” he said. “If I had paid attention and did it right the first time, I wouldn’t have won.”

[Read also: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County]

His win occurred in Monday’s Cash 5 drawing after Lewandowski completed his purchase, got his ticket with a set of random numbers he had picked himself into the drawing, and matched all five winning numbers to take home the larger jackpot of $218,613.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters. He took home $155,762 after taxes.

Lewandowski, the owner of a window tinting business, plans to put a down payment on a condo in Puerto Rico with his winnings.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Wednesday’s jackpot is $110,000.

For more information, visit nclottery.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police arrested two people on Wednesday after a shooting led to an agency chase from...
Two arrested near Pender/Duplin County line after police chase during shooting investigation
The Wilmington Police Department announced that the eastbound lanes on the 3600 block of...
One in critical condition after two-vehicle crash on Oleander Dr. near Independence Blvd
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Crews respond to crash on Hwy 17 near Ocean Isle Beach Road
Logs dumped onto Hwy 17 after traffic incident near Ocean Isle Beach Road
1536 South Front Street
Wilmington City Council approves spending more than $2 million to settle lawsuit with local business

Latest News

New Hanover and Wilmington fire chiefs offer advice in response to burn ban
Fire officials warn against burning with current dry, windy conditions
Carolina Beach’s paid parking is starting next week after several changes were implemented in...
Carolina Beach revised paid parking program to start in March
Waterline Brewing Company
Third bi-annual Wilmington Record Show to be held at Waterline Brewing
Watson College of Education
WRAAP to hold celebration for Dr. Seuss’s birthday
Car break-in suspect
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office releases photos of suspect involved in car break-ins at Scotts Hill