Logs dumped onto Hwy 17 after collision near Ocean Isle Beach Road

Crews respond to crash on Hwy 17 near Ocean Isle Beach Road
Crews respond to crash on Hwy 17 near Ocean Isle Beach Road(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to the scene of a collision on Hwy 17 near Ocean Isle Beach Road on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 22. Nobody was injured in the collision, according to a NC State Highway Patrol trooper.

Hwy 17 northbound is shut down at Ocean Isle Beach Road, and traffic is being diverted to one southbound lane for northbound traffic.

According to data from the North Carolina Department of Transpiration, it started at 3:36 p.m. and is expected to be cleared by 5:36 p.m.

A photo from the scene shows crews surrounding a bunch of logs.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

