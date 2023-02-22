Senior Connect
Growth in Holden Beach prompts potential changes for emergency responses

Two fire engines and a truck are parked on a small road.
In this June 2022 file photo, crews respond to a house fire in Holden Beach.(Michael Pelzer | WECT)
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Town commissioners could soon consider changes to a critical part of the town’s emergency response.

Commissioners heard from the Tri-Beach fire chief Tuesday about needed upgrades to the town’s fire station. It’s currently run mostly by volunteers, and is only staffed during the day between May and September.

Fire Chief Doug Todd said over the past few years, calls have increased in Holden Beach as more people spend time on the island year-round. When the town’s station isn’t staffed, the next closest station on the mainland responds, but getting to the west-end of the island can take up to 15 minutes.

The current building also does not have anywhere for staff to sleep or make food, and it often floods during major storms.

Mayor Alan Holden said he hopes future upgrades could make the town safer.

“We enjoy a great relationship with Brunswick County and the Tri-Beach Fire Department and we’re looking forward to making that an even better relationship,” Holden said. “Through that we have to provide all the services that we can provide for them so they can help us.”

Holden also said he’s proud of the growth the town and Brunswick County have seen in recent years.

Commissioners have discussed putting together a committee to further analyze possible upgrades or replacements for the current fire station. They did not take action during Tuesday’s meeting.

