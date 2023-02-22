Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: super warm ahead of a quick, cool turn

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. evening, Feb. 21, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Under variable clouds, with limited fog and rain chances, and amid warm southwesterly breezes, temperatures will continue to swell to impressive levels for the rest of this week - especially but not exclusively away from the influence of the chilly winter ocean.

Your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday features highs between 76 and 82 on the mainland and 70 and 76 at the coast. Wilmington’s record of 81, set in 2018, will be challenged.

Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday features highs between 79 and 85 on the mainland and 73 and 79 at the coast. Wilmington’s record of 82, set in 2022, will be challenged.

Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday features highs between 74 and 80 on the mainland and 70 and 76 at the coast. Wilmington’s record of 81, set in 1982, may be approached.

For reference - and just in case it becomes relevant - Wilmington’s all-time record high for the month is 85, set on February 28 of 1965. In any case, thanks for continuing to be cautious with flame amid this week’s toasty winds, as the brush fire danger is likely to remain elevated.

Be alert for an intrusion of cooler, northern air by Saturday - which figures because Saturdays have generally been the chilly exception to the warm weather rule this weather. Expect temperatures to hover mainly in the 40s and 50s under clouds and with a risk of patchy rain and drizzle.

Close out the month with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to March with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of crews responding to the fatal fuel truck accident along N.C. 87
Highway Patrol identifies man killed following fuel truck explosion, collision along N.C. 87
A portion of S 17th St. near Church St. has been reopened after members of the Wilmington...
Police reopen portion of S 17th St. near Church St. after closure due to warrant
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
(Top row) Michael Lee Green and Eric Nicholas Phillips; (Bottom row) Daniel Autry
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office shares details on drug trafficking and firearm arrests
Crowds line up for a concert at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington.
Music fans frustrated as concert ticket prices soar on resell market

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. evening, Feb. 21, 2023
First Alert Forecast: temperatures soar near record-highs
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. evening, Feb. 21, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. evening, Feb. 21,2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Feb. 21, 2023...
First Alert Forecast: widespread warmth
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Feb. 21, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, Feb. 21, 2023