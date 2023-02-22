First Alert Forecast: super warm ahead of a quick, cool turn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Under variable clouds, with limited fog and rain chances, and amid warm southwesterly breezes, temperatures will continue to swell to impressive levels for the rest of this week - especially but not exclusively away from the influence of the chilly winter ocean.

Your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday features highs between 76 and 82 on the mainland and 70 and 76 at the coast. Wilmington’s record of 81, set in 2018, will be challenged.

Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday features highs between 79 and 85 on the mainland and 73 and 79 at the coast. Wilmington’s record of 82, set in 2022, will be challenged.

Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday features highs between 74 and 80 on the mainland and 70 and 76 at the coast. Wilmington’s record of 81, set in 1982, may be approached.

For reference - and just in case it becomes relevant - Wilmington’s all-time record high for the month is 85, set on February 28 of 1965. In any case, thanks for continuing to be cautious with flame amid this week’s toasty winds, as the brush fire danger is likely to remain elevated.

Be alert for an intrusion of cooler, northern air by Saturday - which figures because Saturdays have generally been the chilly exception to the warm weather rule this weather. Expect temperatures to hover mainly in the 40s and 50s under clouds and with a risk of patchy rain and drizzle.

Close out the month with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to March with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.