Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Fire departments throughout Bladen Co. fighting large woods fire

Tar Heel Fire/Rescue and multiple other fire departments from Bladen and other nearby counties...
Tar Heel Fire/Rescue and multiple other fire departments from Bladen and other nearby counties are on the scene of a large woods fire in the Tar Heel area.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tar Heel Fire/Rescue and multiple other fire departments from Bladen and other nearby counties are on the scene of a large woods fire in the Tar Heel area.

The fire is in the area of Chickenfoot Road and Eddie and Ola Drive.

Bladen County Emergency Services says that residents in the area may see brown water due to the fire.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of crews responding to the fatal fuel truck accident along N.C. 87
Highway Patrol identifies man killed following fuel truck explosion, collision along N.C. 87
A portion of S 17th St. near Church St. has been reopened after members of the Wilmington...
Police reopen portion of S 17th St. near Church St. after closure due to warrant
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
(Top row) Michael Lee Green and Eric Nicholas Phillips; (Bottom row) Daniel Autry
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office shares details on drug trafficking and firearm arrests
1536 South Front Street
Wilmington City Council approves spending more than $2 million to settle lawsuit with local business

Latest News

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Heide Trask Senior High School Auditorium in...
DEQ to hold community meeting on private well sampling in Pender Co.
The Wilmington Police Department announced that the eastbound lanes on the 3600 block of...
Lanes reopened on Oleander Drive near Independence Mall following traffic collision
People look for jobs at a NCWorks Career Center
University of North Carolina Wilmington career fair to be held on Feb. 27
Controlled burn at Orton Plantation in Brunswick County
See smoke? Orton conducting controlled burn