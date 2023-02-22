Fire departments throughout Bladen Co. fighting large woods fire

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tar Heel Fire/Rescue and multiple other fire departments from Bladen and other nearby counties are on the scene of a large woods fire in the Tar Heel area.

The fire is in the area of Chickenfoot Road and Eddie and Ola Drive.

Bladen County Emergency Services says that residents in the area may see brown water due to the fire.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.