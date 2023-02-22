Lanes reopened on Oleander Drive near Independence Mall following traffic collision

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that the eastbound lanes on the 3600 block of Oleander Drive have been reopened after a traffic collision.

According to the release, the lanes are closed near Independence Blvd. due to a traffic collision at around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

