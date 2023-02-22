Senior Connect
Lanes reopened on Oleander Drive near Independence Mall following traffic collision

The Wilmington Police Department announced that the eastbound lanes on the 3600 block of...
The Wilmington Police Department announced that the eastbound lanes on the 3600 block of Oleander Drive are closed as of this time.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that the eastbound lanes on the 3600 block of Oleander Drive have been reopened after a traffic collision.

According to the release, the lanes are closed near Independence Blvd. due to a traffic collision at around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

