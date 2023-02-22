DEQ to hold community meeting on private well sampling in Pender Co.

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a community information meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, to share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at Heide Trask Senior High School Auditorium in Rocky Point.

DEQ staff also will answer questions from the public about the private well sampling and alternate water supplies.

“At DEQ’s direction, Chemours is sampling for PFAS contamination in eligible private drinking water wells downstream of the Fayetteville Works Facility,” a DEQ news release states. “Chemours is required to provide alternate water supplies to residents whose wells exceed specific action levels.”

Residents who want to have their well sampled are asked to call Chemours at 910-678-1100.

“Messages to the Chemours call-line are monitored during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Chemours should respond within 24-to-48 hours starting on the next business day,” the news release states. “If you don’t currently qualify for well testing, you may qualify in the future. Chemours is required to keep your contact information and notify you if testing expands to your area.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.