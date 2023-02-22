Senior Connect
Day 27: Crews search Little River jetties for missing boater as weather permits

Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last seen on Jan. 26 while duck hunting in the North Myrtle Beach area.(Source: Doyle Family/WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Weather and rough seas continue to impact the search for missing boater Tyler Doyle as the one-month mark nears.

Crews were met with heavy seas Tuesday as they searched around the inside of the Little River jetties, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said.

“The ocean didn’t get any friendlier in the afternoon, and volunteer rescue group Wings of Hope flew its drone along the beaches,” said SCDNR. “[The] Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office took a group of K9s and their handlers to search the beaches south of the jetties and on Sunset Beach.”

The Civil Air Patrol is scheduled to have a plane in the air searching Wednesday.

SCDNR said search operations will continue as scheduled, weather dependent, in the water, and with other groups searching along the beaches.

Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 in the North Myrtle Beach area while he was heading out on his jon boat to go duck hunting. SCDNR said he was putting out duck decoys when seas were “rough and not conducive for a smaller vessel operation.” The agency said Doyle began having mechanical issues and the boat began taking on water.

RELATED COVERAGE | SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle

SCDNR announced last week that his disappearance is being investigated as a hunting/boating accident.

The current and ocean conditions have led the search further up the Carolina coastline. SCDNR said some of Doyle’s belongings, including his waders and wallet, were found off the North Carolina coast.

Family and loved ones held a vigil on Sunday at the T. Craig Campbell Boat Landing in Little River where they thanked everyone who had volunteered to help find Doyle.

