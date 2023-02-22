Community invited to learn more about trapping, fixing stray cats

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Animal Centrix is inviting community members to learn more about how they can care for stray cats at a free seminar to be held on Feb. 25.

According to the announcement, “Mission M.E.O.W.” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the NHC Northeast Library at 1241 Military Cutoff Road.

“We are trying to educate and encourage people who care, to get involved with trapping and fixing the stray cats in their neighborhoods,” said Community Resources Coordinator Polly Smith, Wilmington Animal Centrix. “We will be talking about how to trap, what to do afterwards and of course getting cats fixed.”

Additionally, attendees will receive vouchers to get the cats fixed.

Organizers stated that space is limited. Those interested in attending are encouraged to send an email to wilmingtonanaimalcentrix@gmail.com or message the Wilmington Animal Centrix Facebook page.

Information for Mission M.E.O.W. (Wilmington Animal Centrix)

