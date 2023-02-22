Senior Connect
Clinical research organization Emmes opens office in Wilmington

Global, full-service clinical research organization Emmes has opened a new office in Wilmington...
Global, full-service clinical research organization Emmes has opened a new office in Wilmington with about 12 employees.(KPTV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Global, full-service clinical research organization Emmes has opened a new office in Wilmington with about 12 employees.

“My roots are deep here, and that makes me even more excited about this expansion. The new base in Wilmington will allow us to draw from the deep clinical research talent pool in the area, which includes seasoned professionals as well as new graduates from UNC Wilmington’s undergraduate and graduate clinical research programs,” said Wilmington resident and Emmes BioPharma President Rhonda Henry.

Emmes works with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies across the world to help with clinical trials.

“We welcome the Emmes team to Wilmington and look forward to supporting their continued growth. Emmes will be a wonderful addition to the strong bioscience and pharmaceutical presence in our region. Its entrepreneurial, innovative culture is a perfect fit,” said Wilmington Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Natalie English.

