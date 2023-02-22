Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Candlelight vigil in dowtnown Wilmington to mark one year since invasion of Ukraine

Wilmington City Hall
Wilmington City Hall(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A “Year of Resilience” candlelight vigil will be held in front of Wilmington City Hall to mark the one-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Friday, Feb. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Local community members will give speeches, give thanks to supporters and remember those who have died in the war.

The Ukrainian anthem will also be sung during the event, and attendees are invited to bring battery-operated or covered candles, red and blue attire or flags and posters to the event. Extra candles will be provided by the organizers.

You can learn more on the event page on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of crews responding to the fatal fuel truck accident along N.C. 87
Highway Patrol identifies man killed following fuel truck explosion, collision along N.C. 87
A portion of S 17th St. near Church St. has been reopened after members of the Wilmington...
Police reopen portion of S 17th St. near Church St. after closure due to warrant
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
(Top row) Michael Lee Green and Eric Nicholas Phillips; (Bottom row) Daniel Autry
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office shares details on drug trafficking and firearm arrests
1536 South Front Street
Wilmington City Council approves spending more than $2 million to settle lawsuit with local business

Latest News

Cape Fear Community College
Public invited to watch CFCC students blow up car for school’s largest ever film project
The Bellamy Mansion Museum continues to host their "Identity" Art Exhibition through March 11...
Bellamy Mansion Museum hosting ‘Identity’ Art Exhibition, artist reception
Wilmington Animal Centrix is inviting community members to learn more about how they can care...
Community invited to learn more about trapping, fixing stray cats
New Hanover County Fire Rescue is asking residents to delay burning if possible as recent...
New Hanover Co. asks residents to delay burning as weather conditions pose increased risk