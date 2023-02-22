Candlelight vigil in dowtnown Wilmington to mark one year since invasion of Ukraine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A “Year of Resilience” candlelight vigil will be held in front of Wilmington City Hall to mark the one-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Friday, Feb. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Local community members will give speeches, give thanks to supporters and remember those who have died in the war.

The Ukrainian anthem will also be sung during the event, and attendees are invited to bring battery-operated or covered candles, red and blue attire or flags and posters to the event. Extra candles will be provided by the organizers.

You can learn more on the event page on Facebook.

