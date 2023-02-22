Bellamy Mansion Museum hosting ‘Identity’ Art Exhibition, artist reception

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Bellamy Mansion Museum is hosting their “Identity” Art Exhibition through March 11 and is scheduled to host a reception for the artists on Feb. 24.

“From February 1 to March 11, 2023, the Bellamy Mansion Museum will host the Identity exhibition of original artwork by DREAMS students,” stated the museum in a release. “DREAMS of Wilmington is a youth development organization that is dedicated to creating a culture of confidence for youth and teens.”

Admission is free for the exhibit, which is open during regular museum hours. The Bellamy Mansion Museum is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those wishing to view the exhibit can access it through the Carriage House Visitor Center.

The Artists’ Reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 24, and the public can attend for free.

“We are thrilled to have DREAMS artist’s displaying original pieces in the museum. These students have put so much time and effort into their art and the connection of the theme of identity,” Director of Education Jen Fenninger said.

