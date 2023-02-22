Senior Connect
African America read-in hosted at UNCW Education Building

The National Council of Teachers of English established the read-in 33 years ago to make...
The National Council of Teachers of English established the read-in 33 years ago to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW hosted the 2023 African American Read-In on Tuesday afternoon in the Education Building.

The National Council of Teachers of English established the read-in 33 years ago to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month. The read-in features the works by and about Black/African American authors and serves as a way to recognize and amplify their voices.

“The goal here is to uplift and amplify black and African American authors, not even just authors but anyone who had any type of creative expression,” Chris Robinson, the UNCW Outreach and Engagement Librarian, said.

The event was sponsored by Randall Library, Watson College of Education, and the English Department.

Attendees read excerpts from their favorite books or poems and others read parts of their own work to the gathered audience.

