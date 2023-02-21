Senior Connect
YMCA to host Pickleball For All tournament for community health

The tournament benefits evidence-based programs of the YMCA that are designed to improve the...
The tournament benefits evidence-based programs of the YMCA that are designed to improve the lives of people with Parkinson’s Disease, diabetes, arthritis, cancer, heart disease and other conditions.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina will host its fifth Annual Pickleball For All Tournament on March 10-12 to raise funds for its community health programs.

The tournament benefits evidence-based programs of the YMCA that are designed to improve the lives of people with Parkinson’s Disease, diabetes, arthritis, cancer, heart disease and other conditions. All of the proceeds will go towards providing scholarships so that these programs can be offered at low or no cost to qualifying participants.

“We named the tournament Pickleball For All because the Y is an inclusive organization here to serve everyone in our community. Proceeds from this event are providing scholarships so that everyone can be a part of our community health programs, and that’s what makes this tournament so unique - it is supporting the health for our whole community,” explains Jane Klippel, tournament coordinator for the YMCA of Southeastern NC,.

The tournament will consist of round-robin games in each division for seeding in a single elimination tournament. Divisions include women’s doubles, men’s doubles, and mixed doubles for skill levels 3.0 & Under, 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5+. There are two age brackets including 14-49 years and 50+ years.

“The Pickleball For All Tournament is a great event for both beginner and advanced players. Participants will be up against other teams with a similar skill set making it a great first competitive atmosphere for newer players,” Klippel said.

The YMCA’s Pickleball for All Tournament is sponsored by EmergeOrtho, AARP, Humana and Cranfill Sumner LLP.

For more information or to register online, visit here. Registration is open until Feb. 28.

