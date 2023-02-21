Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

United Airlines is making it easier for families to sit together

According to the airline, the online seat engine reviews all available free seats in economy...
According to the airline, the online seat engine reviews all available free seats in economy and then opens complimentary upgrades to available preferred seats, if needed.(United Airlines, Inc.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – United Airlines has implemented a policy to improve family seating, making it easier for children under 12 to sit next to an adult in their party for free.

The policy includes a new seat map feature that finds seats available at the time of booking.

According to the airline, the online seat engine reviews all available free seats in economy and then opens complimentary upgrades to available preferred seats, if needed.

“In an era where more families are working in a hybrid environment, they’re traveling more often – and they’re flying United,” United chief customer officer Linda Jojo said in a news release. “We’re focused on delivering a great experience for our younger passengers and their parents and know it often starts with the right seat. We look forward to rolling out more family-friendly features this year.”

The airline has been working to improve its ability to seat families together more easily since the summer of 2022.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released the crash report for the fatal Feb.11 accident that took place at the...
Crash report reveals driver ran red light in fatal Eastwood, Military Cutoff roads incident that killed two
“We don’t want to raise a red flag, per se, but perhaps a yellow flag”: NC State researchers look at PFAS impacts on immune systems
Photos of crews responding to the fatal fuel truck accident along N.C. 87
One dead, two injured following fuel truck explosion, collision along N.C. 87; lanes reopen
(Top row) Michael Lee Green and Eric Nicholas Phillips; (Bottom row) Daniel Autry
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office shares details on drug trafficking and firearm arrests
Crowds line up for a concert at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington.
Music fans frustrated as concert ticket prices soar on resell market

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed...
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pay for cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment
It's Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, in New Orleans. This photo shows a Mardi Gras celebration in...
Mardi Gras brings joy - but also worry over violent crime
Reynaldo Gonzalez cries while remembering his daughter Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed by...
Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability in ISIS terror case
Reckitt has recalled two batches of its ProSobee baby formula for possible bacteria...
Enfamil maker recalls potentially contaminated baby formula