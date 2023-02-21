For sale NOT by owner: real estate scams on the rise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The housing market in Wilmington continues to favor sellers due to a housing stock shortage in the area and a high demand from buyers --- but as the seller’s market continues it’s also becoming a scammer’s market.

Across the state and in the Cape Fear Region realtors and law enforcement have sent out notices warning would-be homebuyers to be careful, especially when it comes to buying anything by-owner.

Steve Mitchell is the current President of the Cape Fear Realtors and said because properties have sold quickly some people are making quick moves to try and buy a home.

“They wanted to make sure that could secure the property and put an offer in. The way that works for those type of properties is the person committing the fraud is probably trying to ascertain a due diligence fee, or even the earnest money deposit,” he said.

For sale by owner sales are often the target for scammers and they might post a listing for a home that isn’t even for sale online or in a classified ad --- sometimes --- they’ll go so far as to put a sign on a piece of land.

“The property owner is usually not using the land, they don’t visit it frequently. So if a person is seeking to commit fraud, they can put a sign on the property, advertise it for sale, try to get it under contract,” he said.

It’s not just a problem in Eastern North Carolina, the North Carolina Real Estate Commission issued a bulletin for the public and realtors in December.

“The North Carolina Real Estate Commission has been receiving an increasing number of calls about fraudulent buyers and sellers attempting to scam innocent people, attorneys, and lenders out of due diligence fees, properties, or mortgage payoffs. These scam artists can be located anywhere in the world, yet claim they are local,” according to the warning.

There are plenty of legitimate for sale by owner properties and Mitchell said there are some red flags to be on the lookout for when looking for property.

“The person committing fraud will advertise the property … at a great price at you know, below market, and it appears to be a great deal. And it’s the old adage if it appears to be too good to be true, it probably is,” he said.

Mitchell said one of the best ways to avoid falling victim to a scam is to use a realtor. Even if the home or land is listed by-owner a realtor can help a buyer navigate the purchase.

“They’ve been trained on what to look for, as far as what scam artists goes, and they will vet, and should vet the offering, and the owner thoroughly,” he said.

The NCRC also listed some additional red flags to be mindful of whenever making a real estate transaction.

Red Flags

1. The buyer/seller is traveling on vacation (sometimes abroad), claims they cannot meet in person, and has to do everything by email.

2. The seller has a family emergency, needs a quick cash sale, and will accept substantially less than full price if they can close in a very short time.

3. The email address or phone numbers are from another country. Of course, there are legitimate buyers and sellers who live overseas, but this does raise a flag that should be checked.

4. The photo IDs, such as drivers’ licenses or passports, are barely legible.

5. The Seller does not require a Due Diligence fee and/or low or no Earnest Money combined with a quick closing (in order to obtain quick proceeds before a scam is discovered).

6. The buyer/seller makes constant excuses, is not able to perform the terms of the contract, or is not returning paperwork.

7. The buyer/seller gets very angry at the broker as the transaction gets closer to closing and applies pressure on the broker to make sure the deal goes through. Sometimes they offer an incentive such as commission bonuses or promising other opportunities to buy or sell.

